The number of positive tests for coronavirus in ITV Anglia region has fallen below 1,000 cases per 100,000 people for the first time since before Christmas.

The latest weekly figures revealed more than 68,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the Anglia region in the seven days to 13 January 2022. That compares to more than 117,000 during the previous week.

It means there were 933 cases per 100,000 people in the area compared to more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 across England as a whole.

The number of new cases are falling in all areas of the Anglia region but 12 districts have a higher infection rate than the national average including Peterborough, Corby, Milton Keynes, Luton and Northampton.

The lowest infection rate in the Anglia region is in the Rochford area of Essex with 635 cases per 100,000.

The case rate peaked in the region at nearly 1,800 cases per 100,000 on 4 January 2022.

Hospitals in the Anglia region were admitting more than 400 Covid patients a day in January compared to around 170 a day currently.

Graph showing week-on-week changes in confirmed coronavirus cases in each county in the ITV Anglia region

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Essex includes Southend-on-Sea and Thurrock. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough.

Hospital admissions have been much lower than the surge in cases last January when at one point 4,300 were in hospitals in the East of England with coronavirus. In January 2022 the highest figure so far has been 1,497 and hospital admissions are now falling.

It is thought that the mass vaccination programme has helped prevent more serious illness along with the Omicron variant proving to cause a milder illness in most cases. Around 70% of adults in the Anglia region have now that three coronavirus injections.

Despite that, the number of people dying in the region with coronavirus is still rising with 133 patients dying in the week to Friday 14 January compared to 119 the week before. So far in January 2022 hospitals in the ITV Anglia region have seen 259 patients with Covid dying. There were 3,874 coronavirus patient deaths in January 2021.

The latest analysis of the spread of the Omicron variant by scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute near Cambridge reveals there was a decline in cases in the region in the first week of January.

It is estimated that there were 107,000 Omicron cases in the Anglia region in the week ending 8 January compared to 117,000 in the previous week.

Despite the overall decline, Omicron cases were still rising in 16 of the 54 districts in the region including some areas of Northamptonshire and Suffolk.

Map showing the estimated number of Omicron cases in each area of the Anglia region

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with the unitary areas of Milton Keynes and Rutland and the county of Northamptonshire.