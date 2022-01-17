A murder suspect awaiting trial over the killing of a woman in 2018 was found dead with a self-inflicted knife wound to his neck, an inquest has heard.

The body of Stuart Williamson, 56, was discovered in his prison cell at HMP Norwich four days after Christmas last year.

He was accused of murdering Diane Douglas some time between 1 December and 31 December 2018.

Norfolk Police confirm Williamson's medical cause of death was stated, at an inquest which was opened and adjourned on Friday 14 January, as "hypovolemic shock" due to a "self-inflicted left neck wound".

Hypovolemic shock is where severe blood loss causes low blood pressure.

Police have been carrying out excavation work in the garden of a property in Colton. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ms Douglas, from Colton, to the west of Norwich, was reported missing by family members on October 21, 2021.

Norfolk Police launched a "no body" murder investigation after inquiries found Ms Douglas had not been seen for a "significant period".

Ms Douglas's remains were then found in the garden of a house in Barford Road, Colton, on November 2, the force said.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was unable to ascertain the cause of her death due to the state of decomposition, with further examination to be carried out.

Williamson, of Barford Road in Colton, had been arrested in Wales on October 30 and was later charged with murder.

He had yet to enter a plea to the charge and was remanded in custody awaiting a trial at Norwich Crown Court in April.

Williamson was found dead in his prison cell at HMP Norwich at around 5pm on December 29, Norfolk Police said on Friday.

A further hearing is due to take place at Norwich Crown Court on February 8.