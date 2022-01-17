Three people have died and two others have serious injuries after a three-car crash on the Cambridgeshire-Lincolnshire border.

It happened on the A1 northbound near Wothorpe, just outside Stamford, around 1am on Sunday .

Three men, aged 34, 25 and 38, died from their injuries at the scene after a blue VW Golf, a black BMW 520D and a red Land Rover Discovery crashed.

Two other people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage from the moments leading up to the crash.