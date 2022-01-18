A man who stabbed a pregnant woman to death with a screwdriver had threatened his own mother with a knife just days before and believed he was descended from dinosaurs, an inquest heard.

Ryan Blacknell, 28, attacked Ella Parker with a screwdriver at her home in Milton Keynes on 7 December 2017, as she was decorating the nursery in her flat.

Ms Parker, who was aged 29 and five months pregnant, was stabbed 33 times by Blacknell, who was close friends with her brother. Both she and her unborn son died.

In 2018 Blacknell was detained at Broadmoor Psychiatric Hospital under the Mental Health Act after pleading guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

An inquest before Dr Sean Cummings in Milton Keynes was told concerns were raised about his mental health in the previous days although he had not previous contact with mental health services.

Three days earlier his mother had called the police saying he had threatened her with a knife.

The inquest also heard that he had told staff he believed he was descended from dinosaurs.

He agreed to go to the Campbell Centre inpatient mental health unit, but had not been detained under the Mental Health Act and was free to leave.

Community psychiatric nurse Celestina Onah, who saw him at the unit, said: “He came across as very psychotic, but was trying his best to cover that up. The threats to his mum indicated he was not well.

“He was asking ‘Can I please go?’ I said: ‘You are not well enough to leave.’“

She said Blacknell had not been seen before and she recommended that he stayed in the hospital for 48 hours, but she did not have “concrete reasons” for him to be detained under the Mental Health Act. She said if he had remained he could have been assessed without the effects of any drugs or alcohol in his system.

Ms Onah was asked by the coroner if she was commonly presented with patients saying they were descended from dinosaurs or were dinosaurs.

She replied: “Yes, they present with delusions or paranoid. Some times it may be drug and alcohol symptoms.”

The coroner asked: ”Now you know she was viciously killed, was there anything you missed?”

She replied: “I think maybe if we had not let him out initially we would have been able to assess his mental health. I did communicate my concerns [to staff at the hospital]. I am not sure what I could have done differently.“

Gareth Powell, a social worker and approved mental health worker for Milton Keynes council, said he and two doctors assessed Blacknell at the police station after his arrest.

He said they believed he had the mental capacity to be interviewed by detectives.

He said: “We did not believe he was presenting with a severe mental health issue at that stage. If he was observed in another environment they may have concluded he may have a more severe mental illness.”

The inquest continues.