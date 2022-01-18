Two men have been arrested for murder after a stabbing in Milton Keynes last night.

At around 11pm, officers were called to Buttermere Close by South Central Ambulance Service after a 44-year-old man from Bletchley had been stabbed.

Emergency services treated him at the scene for serious injuries before taking him to Milton Keynes General Hospital, where he died.

Two men, aged 23 and 40, both from Milton Keynes, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 23-year-old man remains in police custody.

The 40-year-old man was also taken to hospital for a stab wound to his back, where he remains in a stable condition.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We have launched a murder inquiry following this fatal incident.

“My thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time and they continue to be supported by our officers.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation; however, we are following several significant lines of enquiry.

“A large scene watch remains at the scene of the incident and is likely to remain in place for some time.

“We fully understand that this incident may concern members of the public, and as such they are likely to see an increased police presence while the investigation continues.