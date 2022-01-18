A woman has been summonsed to appear before magistrates in connection with a crash in which a five-month-old baby was killed.

Louis Thorold died in January last year in a crash on the A10 at Waterbeach in Cambridgeshire. A van left the road, having collided with a car, and hit Louis's mum Rachael Thorold as she pushed his pram along the pavement.

The baby was killed, while his 36-year-old mum was in a coma for 10 days and spent four months in hospital.

Shelagh Robertson, 74, from Waterbeach, has been served a summons for the offence of causing death by careless driving.

A summons is a written order to attend a court to answer an allegation and is different to a charge.

Robertson is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on February 17.

Since the crash, Louis' father Chris has set up the Louis Thorold Foundation with the aim of eliminating infant pedestrian deaths, and called for immediate improvements at the junction of the A10 and Car Dyke Road.