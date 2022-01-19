One of the cars involved in a crash which left three people dead may have been travelling the wrong way down the A1, police believe.

The men killed in the three-car crash have been named by Cambridgeshire Police as Craig Hewitt, Adil Hussain and Mohammed Riyajudin.

The collision happened on the A1 near Stamford at about 1am on Sunday morning.

Police said the VW Golf driven by Mr Hewitt, 34, of Sherwood Walk, Bedford, was believed to have been travelling the wrong way down the northbound carriageway "for unknown reasons".

Mr Hussain, 25, and his front seat passenger Mr Riyajudin, 39, both from Manchester, also died in the crash.

They had been travelling in a BMW when the collision happened on the A1 near Wothorpe, just outside Stamford.

Mr Hewitt's family paid tribute to him following the crash describing him as "a loving father, son, brother and friend to many."

No statements were issued by Mr Hussain and Mr Riyajudin's families.

Two other men also received serious injuries in the crash and remain in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident to get in touch.