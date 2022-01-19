League Two strugglers Colchester United have sacked head coach Hayden Mullins and assistant Alex Dyer.

The U's have lost their last five games and are only three points above the relegation zone.

The latest of those defeats came at Sutton United on Tuesday night - a match the U's had taken the lead in, but ended up losing 3-2 thanks to a goal deep into stoppage time.

In a statement, chairman Robbie Cowling thanked Mullins and Dyer for their hard work this season but added that the recent poor run of results had left him with little option but to make a change.

Hayden Mullins (left) and Alex Dyer (right) took over in the summer. Credit: PA

"I want to make it clear that the responsibility for our current league position lies with everyone involved, both on and off the pitch, and I include myself in that," Cowling said.

"Everyone remaining must shoulder some of that responsibility individually and collectively."

Mullins was handed the job on a permanent basis last May after he guided the U's to safety towards the back end of last season when he was in temporary charge.

After being handed the job full-time, he brought former Kilmarnock boss Dyer in as his assistant and the pair were one of the only black management teams in the entire country.

However, the U's have really struggled either side of Christmas, with their last win coming against Exeter City in November.

Cowling also confirmed that former player Wayne Brown will return to the club for another spell as interim head coach.

Brown, 44, took charge of nine games last season following the departure of Steve Ball but was dismissed after just 25 days.

He has been given another crack at the job though, and will be assisted by academy manager Dave Huzzey and ex-boss Joe Dunne.

The trio will be in charge for Saturday's trip to Salford City.

