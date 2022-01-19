Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Charlie Frost

An 11-year-old schoolboy from Essex is being widely tipped to become a big star in the world of motorcycle racing.

Cooper Rushden has already made it into the record books with seven British Motorcycle Championship titles in three different disciplines: speedway, dirt track and grass track racing.

"It's the speed for me, everything is about the speed. If a normal person rode a motorbike they might be scared, but it's normal for us racers," Cooper said.

"It's the best feeling in the world, all the work and all the dedication has gone into it to be standing on that podium - it's great."

'Everything is about the speed' says 11-year-old racer Cooper Rushen. Credit: Karl Rushen

After a successful few years domestically, Cooper now has his sights firmly set on the European racing circuit.

His father Karl said Cooper's achievements have already been "massive", winning trophies in three different disciplines in 2021.

The aim for 2022 is to repeat those victories but at the same time keep grounded and have fun.

"It means everything to both of us. But it is about smiles, enjoying our time and making memories, that's what it's about," said Mr Cooper.

Cooper Rushen and dad Karl with last year's haul of trophies Credit: ITV Anglia

The schoolboy works on his fitness three times a week, building his arm and leg strength with the aim this year of racing in Europe for an international title.

Cooper said his ultimate goal is to race for a team and to one day, win a world title.