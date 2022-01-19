Play video

Watch a report from ITV Anglia's Charlie Frost

Suffolk schoolboy Sebastian Kempe was crowned Youth Sailing World Champion in his class last month - but is now setting his sights on an even bigger goal, as Charlie Frost found out.

As soon as he could talk Sebastian Kempe, who is now 16, was mad on sailing.

Asking repeatedly 'Can I go sailing?', he was forced to wait until he weighed at least 50lbs.

When he was three, that day finally came.

"On my birthday, my dad pulled this little boat he'd fixed up for me out of the bushes," said Sebastian, who boards at the Royal Hospital School in Suffolk. "And we went sailing that summer, which was terrific. I've loved it ever since."

Sebastian's passion for sailing didn't come out of the blue. His dad, Somers, also loves the water, and has his own history in the sport. Now, it's a passion they share.

Like father, like son: Sebastian and his dad have been sailing together since Seb was three years old. Credit: The Kempe family

But sailing is much more to this teenager, who was born in Bermuda, than just a hobby.

Last month, in Oman, Sebastian was crowned the winner in the Men's Laser Radial class at the Youth Sailing World Championships.

It is a race Britain's five-time Olympic medal winner Ben Ainslie won in his youth, and one that Sebastian's father competed in himself 30 years ago.

But this is the first time Bermuda has won, and as the island's first ever gold at the event, it has put Sebastian firmly in the history books.

Sebastian Kempe has been training at Alton Water for two years Credit: ITV Anglia

Contested over five days, the winner in this class is the sailor who gets the most points in nine races.

In Oman the conditions were fairly flat and with each competitor in the same model of boat, the margins were tight.

Going into the final race, after an extremely successful week, Sebastian was in line for a silver. But he knew there were four sailors, competing for three medals.

"I was six points in front of Slovenia and seven points behind Portugal, going into the last race, and it was very close at the first mark," he said.

It is the first time Bermuda has won a gold medal in the Youth World Sailing Championships. Credit: Youth World Sailing Championships

"But, in the last few meters of the race, I caught up six, which was enough for me to go ahead by one point."

It took a while for Sebastian to realise he'd won it, however.

"I was doing the math in my head. My math isn't terrific, so I wasn't really trusting myself. So, I looked across to the race officer, and he said he didn't know. The media boat didn't know. And then, I looked across to my coach who was waving the flag and jumping up and down. And that was the moment that I knew that I had won. It was so nice."

Sebastian trains every day on Alton Water reservoir near Ipswich Credit: ITV Anglia

Sebastian puts his win down to his dedication and his school. He chose the Royal Hospital School (RHS), which sits a stone's throw from Alton Water reservoir near Ipswich, so he could combine his sailing with his studies.

As a boarder at the school, Covid-19 restrictions have kept him from visiting home in Bermuda for nearly two years.

He says during that time sailing became his escape and his focus.

"I wake up 5.45am every morning to go for running or fitness. Everything's to do with sailing," he said.

"I'm usually studying sailing, I go through videos of me sailing every day and I try to make myself better every day because, lately I've been taking things a lot more seriously, and this world championships has been a big payoff for that."

One of Sebastian's coaches Ed Sibson says Sebastian's dedication means it is a well deserved win. Credit: ITV Anglia

Ed Sibson, the director of sailing at RHS, said Sebastian was an inspiration to the school's other pupils.

"He's got the reward for all the hard work. You know, it's difficult getting up that early and doing all that fitness work before you go to school and then do a full day of studying and then train again in the afternoon. So it's absolutely what he deserves. We're thoroughly chuffed for him."

The schools dedicated sailing programme hopes to help other student follow in Sebastian's wake.

Sebastian himself is also looking to the future. His sights are firstly set on defending his Youth World Champion title again next year. Then, Paris and the 2024 Olympics.

"Those are some pretty big goals for me. But I think that I have the confidence and I have the skill set and I have the drive and I think I can achieve them."