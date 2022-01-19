A TV surgeon has been named as the cyclist killed in a crash in Essex.

Niall Kirkpatrick, a plastic surgeon who featured on Channel 5's Botched Up Bodies, died in the collision in Braintree earlier this month.

Essex Police confirmed the 62-year-old was the victim of the collision involving a vehicle and two cyclists in a statement on Wednesday.

The second cyclist was also hurt in the crash on Sunday, 9 January on Fairstead Road and suffered injuries to his face.

Mr Kirkpatrick became known to television viewers as one of the plastic surgeons on Botched Up Bodies.

The British Association of Plastic Reconstruction and Aesthetic Surgeons (BAPRAS) opened a book of condolences for Mr Kirkpatrick, who was a member.

"We are sorry to announce that Niall Kirkpatrick was tragically killed in a road traffic accident," the post said.

"He was an exceptional man and a great doctor. He has influenced and trained many colleagues over the years and was active in BAPRAS.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this time.”

Hundreds of former patients, colleagues and friends had left messages on the site, describing the influence Mr Kirkpatrick, or Mr KP, had had on them.

One said wrote that he was "not only and truly gifted surgeon but also a kind and caring man."

Another left a more personal message: "I had a reconstructed surgery on my face in May 2021, MR KP changed my life."

Television presenter Katie Piper also paid tribute to Mr Kirkpatrick saying on Twitter that his death was a huge loss.

The TV surgeon was also a trustee, chairman and medical director of Facing The World, an international children’s charity providing craniofacial surgery to children worldwide.

Essex Police said a 65-year-old man from South Woodham Ferrers had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has since been released under investigation.