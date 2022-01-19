Two people charged over death of baby boy in Harlow in Essex

Police cars at Joyners Field in Harlow, where a baby was found dead in August 2020. MUST CREDIT: BPM Media
Two people have been charged over the death of a baby boy.

Officers were called to reports that the child had been taken ill at an address in Joyners Field in Harlow shortly before 10am on August 19 2020, Essex Police said

The baby was pronounced dead despite the efforts of paramedics, said the force.

Ellodie Goncalves, 31, of Joyners Field, has been charged with murder and child neglect.

Muritala Olaiya-Imam, 36, of Shearwater Close in Barking, east London, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, and child neglect.

Both were charged on Tuesday and are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Joyners Field in Harlow, Essex Credit: BPM Media