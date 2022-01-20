A mother and father will appear in court again next month charged over the death of their baby son.

Eloddie Goncalves, 31, of Broadfields, Harlow, has been charged with murdering baby Malik Goncalves on 19 August 2020. She is also charged with child neglect.

Muritala Olaiya-Imam, 36, of Western Avenue, Dagenham, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child on the same date.

Legal representatives for the pair appeared without their clients at a hearing in Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday. A pre-trial preparation hearing was set for February 24.

The court heard that the earliest possible trial date would be in July of this year.

Essex Police said officers were called to reports that the child had taken ill at an address in Joyners Field in Harlow shortly before 10am on 19 August 2020.

The baby was pronounced dead despite the efforts of paramedics, said the force.

Goncalves and Olaiya-Imam were remanded in custody earlier this week after appearing separately in court.