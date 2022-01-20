Soaring £4.5 million price tag for restored Second World War Spitfire

Play video

Watch Graham Stothard's report from Northamptonshire

An historic Spitfire found in a Texas barn 70 years after the end of the Second World War, has been fully restored and put on the market for £4.5 million.

The 1943 Mark 9 Spitfire MH415 was discovered six years ago in America where it had been stored for the last 40 years.

The aircraft featured in several Hollywood films in the 1960s including The Longest Day and Battle Of Britain, which starred Michael Caine.

Previously owned by an American stunt pilot, it was sold and shipped to Australia to begin its restoration.

The project was completed by in the UK and MH415 is currently housed at Sywell Aerodrome in Northamptonshire.

Richard Grace, the lead restorer on the project, said it was the most original flying Spitfire.

"It is the same airplane," he said. "It is the same aluminum. It's been completely restored, but it's 95% original."

Spitfire MH415 appeared in several Hollywood films including Battle of Britain. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Grace added: “The whereabouts of this airplane have been known and documented thoroughly, since build basically.

"It flew around during World War two, lots of combat missions with 129 Squadron and 222 Squadron.

"Postwar it got sold to a civilian contractor who were doing target towing, and then eventually into completely civilian hands.

"It was pretty much the starring Spitfire in the Battle of Britain film."

The Aircraft Sales Company is auctioning MH415, a one-seater that was built in Castle Bromwich in 1943.

It served with distinction in the last years of the Second World War as part of the RAF’s 129 Squadron and 222 (Natal) Squadron.

The restored Spitfire has been described as 95% original. Credit: ITV News Anglia