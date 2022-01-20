Play video

ITV New Anglia's Callum Fairhurst reports from Marston Moretaine

Thousands of birthday cards sent to Captain Sir Tom Moore for his 100th birthday are being used in a new piece of art designed to honour the pandemic fundraiser.

Captain Tom, as he became known, captured the hearts of the nation when he walked 100 laps around his garden during the first lockdown, raising almost £40million for NHS charities.

His efforts led to a knighthood, and on his 100th birthday he received around 160,000 cards from well-wishers.

Artist Sophie Gresswell will create a portrait of Captain Sir Tom on a rainbow backdrop - a nod to the rainbow symbolism used throughout the pandemic - made up of smaller pieces of artwork including a selection of the birthday cards and art by the children from the school in the centenarian's home village of Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

Art from children at the village school will form part of the finished work Credit: ITV News Anglia

It is not the only artwork to be inspired by Captain Sir Tom - an exhibition of lockdown art will open at Peterborough Cathedral on Friday featuring many creations that honour on the veteran.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, Captain Sir Tom's daughter, said her father would have championed the project to make the mural.

"My family and I are so proud that this is being created in his honour. We would like to thank everyone that has worked tirelessly to bring this project to life and we cannot wait to see the final piece," she said.

The final artwork will be displayed indoors at the Forest Centre in the Millennium Country Park in Marston Moretaine later in the year.