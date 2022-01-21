A 22-year-old man charged with terror offence has denied possessing the Anarchist Cookbook.

Matthew Patterson is charged with possessing a document useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism on or before June 26, 2020.

The defendant, who is on unconditional bail, entered his plea of not guilty at Leicester Crown Court on Friday, a court spokeswoman said.

Patterson, from Mill Road, Kettering, Northamptonshire, is due to appear for trial at the same court on July 4.

The Anarchist Cookbook, first published in the US in 1971, contains instructions on how to produce explosive devices.