MK Dons midfielder Matt O'Riley has joined Scottish giants Celtic for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old had been monitored by clubs across Europe, but in the end it was Celtic who met his £1.5 million release clause.

O'Riley has agreed a four-and-a-half year contract at Celtic Park.

His departure brings to an end a successful year-long spell at Stadium MK, in which he scored 10 goals in 54 appearances for the club after joining from Fulham last January.

MK Dons sporting director Liam Sweeting says that the money generated will be invested straight back into the squad with the Dons chasing promotion to the Championship.

“As a Football Club, we believe the way we will progress is to operate a successful trading model and the story of Matt O’Riley highlights that model working at its very best," he said.

“The money received from this transfer will be re-invested into the first-team, to strengthen us in this transfer window as well as transfer windows to come.

“We remain committed to providing Liam Manning with a squad that is capable of building on the successes of the last few months and one that can achieve our aims this season.”

Meanwhile, fellow League One side Ipswich Town have signed Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson on loan until the end of the season.