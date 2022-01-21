Play video

Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

A teenager has transformed a £25 gift from her granny into a successful business - and is now turning over thousands of pounds from the comfort of her bedroom.

Maisie Crompton started embroidering personalised tote shopping bags as a way to pass the time during the first coronavirus lockdown.

It was when she posted some of her work on social media that the idea for a business was born - and it is one that has now taken off in a big way.

The 19-year-old from Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire gave up her part-time supermarket job to focus on the business full-time, after her grandmother gave her £25 to buy some needles, thread, embroidery hoop and bags.

On an average day of trading Ms Crompton sells between 20 and 30 bags but on her best day of business so far she made £12,000 worth of sales.

"It's crazy, the amount I can make it a day.

"It's true that I made £12,000 in a day a couple of months ago.

"Which was amazing to see. Just starting from £25 my granny gave me as a gift and then turning it into that is crazy," she said, reflecting on her success.

Maisie wants to expand her lockdown hobby into a fully fledged business Credit: ITV News Anglia

It was not always the plan to turn the hobby into a business - it began simply as a way to remain occupied.

She began personalising the bags by hand, but as the business has taken off she has invested in machinery, supplies and equipment.

"It massively helped me to have something to work on because I'd just finished my A-levels, I didn't really have anything to do that was creative," she said.

"It really helped me just focus on something and get through lockdown and communicate with people.

"It was something great to put my mind to."

Her ambition now is to grow the business further, given the success she has enjoyed so far.

"I want to get a warehouse, perhaps employ a few people, and then just continue to expand the brand.

"Hopefully one day we'll be a tote bag brand that everybody goes to."