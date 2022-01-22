One of Banksy's 'Spraycation' paintings will be moved to a temporary new home.

The work that was originally painted at Gorleston Yacht Pond has been treated by specialist restorers and moved into the Time and Tide Museum in Great Yarmouth.

The superstar graffiti artist painted several pieces of street art around the Norfolk and Suffolk coast in August 2021.

The piece in Gorleston depicted a blow-up dinghy and was covered up due to local sensitivities relating to the tragic death of Ava May Littleboy, who was killed nearby after she was thrown into the air as she played on an inflatable trampoline.

Ava-May Littleboy was killed in 2018 Credit: Family photo

The piece will be available to view for free in the museum's reception area.

Council leader Carl Smith said: "We thank Banksy for all the wonderful art work that he gifted the borough. While a lot of his work is designed for a specific location, in this case the local circumstances would not have been known to him. We have worked with the family concerned, and they support the decision to find a new, less sensitive, location for the work."

Great Yarmouth area museums committee chairman Geoff Freeman said: "We are delighted to be hosting this public artwork on behalf of the borough council. Time and Tide is a living museum, and the visit by Banksy is big event in the recent history of Great Yarmouth so it is great to be able to incorporate it within our exhibits."

Work on removing the painting is due to begin next week and expected to take around three days. Access to the yacht pond may be restricted during this time for safety reasons.

The borough council is continuing to explore options for a permanent home for the mural to ensure it remains on public display locally.