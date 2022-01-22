The grandfather of a baby boy who was killed when a van mounted a pavement and hit his pram has been speaking to ITV News Anglia on the first anniversary of his grandson's death.

Louis Thorold died on January 22 last year following a crash on the A10 at Waterbeach in Cambridgeshire. A van left the road, having crashed with a car, and hit Louis's mum Rachael Thorold as she pushed his pram along the pavement.

Louis was killed, while his 36-year-old mum was in a coma for 10 days and spent four months in hospital.

Since then, Louis' father Christopher, his grandfather Richard and Rachael's sister set up a foundation to protect pedestrians and highlight safety issues on the roads in the area. Richard told ITV News Anglia that Christopher was determined Louis didn't die in vain.

"At that time when I met Christopher he was determined to honour Louis's little memory. So he and I set up the Louis Thorold foundation which has gone from strength to strength inside a year to be honest. We set it up for a number of things really, one to make the A10 a safer place.. we wanted to reduce the speed limit from 50mph to 30mph, they have reduced it at least to 40. They're about to start the works they would have done in 5 years time and they're due to get on site next week...we're hopeful in the end it will make things better for pedestrians on that stretch of the road, we're hopeful we can eventually reduce it to 30mph and we will keep pushing for that"

A year on from his death the family are vowing to fight for more road safety improvements

"The second part of our foundation drive and campaign was centered around promoting Vision Zero, (the long-term goal of zero traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries) and also 20mph as default in urban areas. We are hopeful that Cambridge County Council have already agreed in principle to 20mph in all urban areas, is is now a matter of making sure it happens."

Since the foundation was established over £53,000 of money has been raised by supporters- with donations already going to the local air ambulance, Magpas, Addenbrookes Childrens Hospital and the charity Brake.

The speed limit has now reduced to 40mph but the family is pushing for it to be cut to 30mph. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Richard said on the anniversary the family wanted to thank all those who supported them and the medics themselves.

"We want to thank all the medics involved in Rachaels care because if I go back a year ago -Christopher was told the next 72 hours was touch and go.. we were told initially she would spend a year in hospital, she was in hospital 118 days, we were told she would come out in a wheelchair, she walked out that hospital unaided and walked to the car and I'm now very very pleased to say .. she goes from strength to strength."

For the family though the fight to protect pedestrians has only just begun.

"We want to make the Louis Thorold Foundation a voice for pedestrians and children, they don't have a voice, it is interesting that car drivers and cars have a voice, road haulage association has a voice everybody on the road has a voice except the pedestrians and we really want to push that idea that somebody needs to be speaking for people who just go for a walk every day."

"I'm proud of Christopher, I'm of Rachael and I'm proud of little Louis, he's legacy will make a difference, it will never bring him back... I never got to know him.. but at the end of the day we're all proud that somethings already changed and I think if we keep pushing I think it will make a difference.. if only one life is saved it is better than families going through what our family is having to go through even now."