A teenager has been charged with murder and grievous bodily harm following the death of a 44-year-old man.

Police were called to Buttermere Close in Bletchley around 11pm on Monday, 17 January, to reports that a man had been stabbed. He later died in Milton Keynes Hospital. A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was a stab wound to the abdomen.

Detectives have now named the man as Lewis Butler, from Bletchley.

Another man, aged in his forties, was also injured during the incident.

A 17-year-old boy from Milton Keynes, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

Two men, aged 40 and 23 - both from Milton Keynes, were also arrested on suspicion of murder, but have been released with no further action.