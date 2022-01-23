A former racing greyhound looks set to spend a whole year in a rescue centre in Little Totham, Essex because no-one has wanted to adopt him.

Jerry, who is 4 years old, came to Clarks Farm Greyhound Rescue almost a year ago after retiring from racing.

He has seen most of his greyhound friends come and go within the space of a couple of months but no-one has ever expressed an interest in adopting him.

Staff at the centre describe him as a soppy, affectionate lad who loves a cuddle and is a firm favourite at the kennels.

They say Jerry ticks 90% of the boxes when it comes to the perfect pet but he struggles to socialise with dogs from any other breed.

This, they say, is down to the fact that having come from a racing background he has never seen other breeds of dog before.

Jerry in his kennel in Little Totham in Essex Credit: ITV Anglia

The centre says the right family for Jerry will need to have experience with large breeds and will have to be confident in socialising him with other dogs.

Hannah Marco, at Clarks Farm Greyhound Rescue said:

"Once the dogs leave the racing kennels anyway, they come to us and start to mellow out and then once they go to a home they find the sofa and that is it, I don't need to do anything ever again. So once he leaves our kennels we know he's going to mellow out, desensitised to seeing other breeds, bit of training and he's going to be the best pet in the world."

Anyone interested in adopting Jerry should contact the centre on 01621 788315.