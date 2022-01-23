7,731 teenagers aged 16 and 17 years’ old received their Covid vaccination in the east of England this week, the first week of the booster jab roll-out to this age group.

It comes as health bosses in the region, urge more people to take up the offer now young people are no longer being required to wear face masks in schools and educational settings.

Ruth Ashmore, director of commissioning and executive lead for the vaccination programme for NHS England and NHS Improvement East of England, said: “We are really pleased with the response we have seen so far from the 16-17 year old age group, it’s been really positive for the first week.

"We would however strongly recommend and encourage all those in this age group who haven’t already been vaccinated to take up the vaccine offer, if eligible, in order to protect themselves and their families.”

Young people have been invited to book their appointment through the online booking service, by calling 119, or by finding their nearest walk-in site, with at least 230 walk-in sites currently open in the east of England.

Booster jabs were only previously available in this age group for those who were considered clinically vulnerable and most at risk from Covid, with the booster dose significantly increasing protection from the Omicron variant.

In total across the east of England, more than 100,000 vaccination doses have been given out to 16 and 17 year olds.