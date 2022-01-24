A murder investigation is underway after teenager was hit by a car in West Winch, near King’s Lynn.

Officers were called to Leete Way on Sunday night at 7.30pm to reports a woman had been hit by a car.

The young woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital but died a short time later.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the hospital on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving.

Det Ch Supt Kate Thacker said: “We’re in the early stages of our investigation, however we can confirm those involved are known to one another."

"Leete Way has been closed in both direction while initial scene enquiries are carried out and officers will be working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident,” she added.