A 90-year-old former school cleaner has described watching schoolboy Rikki Neave walk past her kitchen window with his alleged killer on the day he died 27 years ago.

Six-year-old Rikki disappeared on 28 November 1994 and his naked body was found posed in a star shape in woods just minutes from his Peterborough home the next day.

Jurors at the Old Bailey were told James Watson, who is accused of his murder, was allegedly spotted walking with Rikki on the morning he disappeared.

School cleaner Sylvia Clary spoke to police at the time about seeing the pair on the morning of November 28. Watson, who is now 40, would have been 13 at the time.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of James Watson, appearing in the dock alongside prosecutor John Price QC at the Old Bailey Credit: centre

Giving evidence via video link from Nottingham, Ms Clary told jurors she still remembered the sighting outside her house on the estate between 8.30am and 8.45am.

She was looking out of her kitchen window when she saw Rikki, who lived on the Welland Estate, in his school uniform and anorak, she said.

John Price QC, prosecuting, asked: “When you saw him, was he alone or was he with someone else?”

Ms Clary, who would have been in her 60s at the time, replied: “With someone else.”

Mr Price said: “Did you know that other person?”

Ms Clary responded: “Yes.”

Police near to where Rikki was found in undergrowth less than 500 yards from his home Credit: PA archive

The prosecutor went on: “Who was the person that he was with?”

The witness replied: “Jamie Watson.”

Asked how she knew him, Ms Clary said: “He lived at the back of our house and his father had put my patio in.”

She told jurors Watson, who was not in school uniform, had looked at her and waved.

Cross-examining, Jennifer Dempster QC, for Watson, said: “If I suggested to you that was not James you saw with Rikki, what would you say?”

Ms Clary replied: “No, it was.”

Watson, of no fixed address, denies murder.

The trial continues.