£10m wind energy windfall for Cambridge engineers

Cambridge engineers are to receive £10m for a research project into creating a floating wind turbine.

The project is one of a series of projects are to receive a share of £31 million Government funding to help drive deployment of the clean technology.

Some 11 successful projects are receiving a share of the money which is matched by more than £30 million from industry, to boost the sector by £60 million, the Business Department (Beis) said.

The funding aims to support research and development of technology for floating offshore wind, and bring down the costs of building and deploying the renewable power source more quickly.

The Government said that with global gas prices at record highs, it wanted to strengthen energy security in the UK - already home to the world's largest deployment of offshore wind - by deploying more home-grown renewables to reduce dependency on volatile fossil fuels.

With floating offshore wind, turbines are installed on platforms harnessed to the seabed with cables or anchors. This allows them to be sited further offshore in deeper water to make the most of available wind.

The Cambridge project - which also has bases in Feltham, Aberdeen and Blyth, isreceiving £10 million for compact floating turbine foundation and anchors that is hoped will enable a 2 megawatt (MW), or larger, turbine to be demonstrated in UK waters.

Energy Minister Greg Hands said: "We are already a world leader in offshore wind and floating technology is key to unlocking the full potential of the seas around Britain.

"These innovative projects will help us expand renewable energy further and faster across the UK and help to reduce our exposure volatile global gas prices."