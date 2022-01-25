A man has been charged with the murder of his 19-year-old daughter, who died after being hit by a car near King's Lynn.

Lauren Malt died after a collision in Leete Way, West Winch, on Sunday night (January 23).

Police were called to reports of a disturbance and were told a woman had been struck by a car.

A Home Office post-mortem examination has established Lauren's preliminary cause of death as chest and abdominal injuries.

Her 44-year-old father Nigel Malt, from King's Lynn, was initially arrested at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on suspicion of murder, causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

He is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning (January 26) charged with murder.

Anyone who believes they may have information relevant to the inquiry can contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Redmere.