The family of a man who died in a collision in Wisbech have paid tribute to a “son in a million”.

Jack Green, who was 19, died at the scene after his motorbike was in collision with a car at the junction of Churchill Road and Elm Road on Sunday, 16 January.

The car driver was not hurt and is helping police with their inquiries.

Mr Green's family said his death had left a terrible void in their lives.

His mother Natazha and stepfather Dean said he was the "life and soul" of their house and they were proud of their bike-mad son.

“Jack from a young boy has always been energetic, determined and head strong. Anything with two wheels Jack loved and was adamant he would get his big bike one day," they said.

“Jack was a home boy and kitted out the garage for his pride and joy - his bike - and a place for his friends to hang out till early hours.

"He landed himself a good job, finally got his big bike and a girlfriend [and] they were saving for a house together. Jack had the most infectious laugh, smile and terrible dance moves and a love for sweet food."

Mr Green's girlfriend Hannah said: “He made me the happiest and proudest girlfriend. I am so thankful for the years we shared together and wish we had forever. I love and miss you always and forever."

Jack's father Darren said: “Seeing him grow into a hard-working young man made me immensely proud. He always wanted to get me on the back of his bike to experience the feeling...he was my best friend and a son in a million.”

His sister Hannah described Jack as her wingman and said she would miss him so much.

Cambridgeshire Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw the crash or has any dashcam footage.