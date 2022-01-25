Two men have been charged with the murder of a man in Downham Market over the weekend.

Matthew Rodwell, 39, from Fincham near King's Lynn, was found with serious injuries at a house in Bulrush Avenue on Sunday night.

Police had been called following reports of a disturbance.

Despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics, Mr Rodwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wayne Peckham, 47, was arrested at the scene while Riley Peckham, 22, was arrested at a house in Paradise Place.

Both men have now been charged with murder, while Riley Peckham has also been charged with escape from lawful custody and assaulting an emergency worker.

The pair are due to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Mr Rodwell's parents said: “We’re devastated at the loss of our son. Words cannot describe how we’re all feeling and all we ask is you respect our privacy at this very difficult time.”

A post mortem was carried out on Tuesday by the cause of Mr Rodwell's death hasn't been established yet.