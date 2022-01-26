A father has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of his teenage daughter.

Lauren Malt, 19, was hit by a car in Leete Way, West Winch, near King's Lynn, on Sunday night. She later died from chest and abdominal injuries.

Her father Nigel Malt, 44, of Lynn Road, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with her murder.

Dressed in a red sweater with black sleeves, he spoke only to confirm his name and address.

Malt was remanded in custody and will appear again at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.

Friends say Lauren was always caring for others

Friends and family have taken to social media to pay tribute and remember Ms Malt.

Her grandmother Sheila Ruddell wrote: "My beautiful granddaughter is going to be missed. Just trying to not cry, it is awful."

Dylan Cooper posted: "She truly was one of a kind and will be missed by so many. Such a wonderful, caring young person taken from us too soon. My heart goes to her family."

Friend Caitlan McGregor posted a series of photographs of herself with Lauren, saying: "Rest easy up there bubby, you was way too young to leave this world. You will always be thought of by me and others.

"We all miss you so much my angel. All the memories of us will be forever treasured in my heart."

Another friend, Colleen Cox, said: "No one will ever be like her, she’s one in the world forever making people smile, even when she was close to a breakdown, always there caring for others. Gonna miss her like crazy. It doesn’t seem real that she’s gone."