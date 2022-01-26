The mother of six-year-old Rikki Neave launched a "foul-mouthed rant" at his head teacher because she was not told he had failed to arrive for school on the day he died, a court has heard.

Rikki should have been in class when he disappeared in November 1994. He was found strangled and naked in woods near his home in Peterborough the following day.

More than 20 years on, new DNA technology led police to charge James Watson, a local boy who would have been 13 at the time, the Old Bailey has heard. The now-40-year-old denies murder.

On Wednesday, Rikki's former head teacher at Welland County Primary School described a phone call with Ms Neave in the wake of his death.

Jennifer Boxall told jurors: "She was very, very abusive. I think she basically accused me of facilitating Rikki's murder.

"(She said) 'He should be in school. Why didn't you let me know he was not in school?'"

Ms Boxall went on: "Ruth Neave never brought Rikki to school, ever. She was very abusive, really horrible language."

As jury heard how Ruth Neave had blasted her son's head teacher after he failed to arrived at school on the day he disappeared. Credit: Press Association

Prosecutor John Price QC said: "The basis of her complaint was the school had not told her he had not arrived at school on the day he went missing. Did she threaten to get a solicitor?"

The witness replied: "She did."

Ms Neave was charged with the murder of her son but was acquitted following a trial in 1996. She was convicted of child cruelty.

Ms Boxall told jurors she had had several meetings with Ms Neave about Rikki's attendance and arranging his free school meals.

She said he was generally good at going to school but was often late arriving in the morning.

She said: "He would tell me he was late because his mother was asleep on the settee and he had to get his own breakfast.

"He also told me several times he had to make his own tea - the afternoon meal - as well.

"With regards to breakfast I'm not sure he would not have any breakfast or he had to get his own."

Ms Boxall also described concern that Rikki was planning to run away with his sister who was in foster care but went to the same school.

The last time she saw Rikki was the Friday before his disappearance in the school dining room.

Rikki's friend Martin Careswell told jurors how they used to play in the woods where he was found dead.

He told jurors they would do typical "boy's stuff" like catching frogs, chasing each other with sticks and making dens.

Mr Careswell said they played in the woods between 10 or 15 times but never after dark.

Watson, of no fixed address, has denied Rikki's murder and the trial continues.