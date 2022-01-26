Detectives think one gang could be responsible for a string of ram raids across at least two counties.

Police are looking into a possible link between the most recent raid at a Tesco superstore in Brandon, Suffolk, and four others in Cambridgeshire earlier this month.

Meanwhile police in Hertfordshire say they are "keeping an open mind around any potential links" following a similar incident in Baldock, near Letchworth Garden City, on 14 January.

During the most recent raid, thieves used a JCB to destroy the front of the London Road store as they stole two cash machines in the early hours of Monday.

Ministry of Defence police officers and a police helicopter were involved in attempts to find the suspects.

The cash machines were later recovered from a Ford Transit which was abandoned during the police chase.

The raid was the sixth reported in East Anglia this month.

Thursday, 6 January - thieves stole the cash machine at the Nisa shop in Chatteris;

Friday, 7 January - the Co-op shop in Milton Road in Cambridge was smashed into but the raiders failed to steal the ATM;

Wednesday, 12 January - at around 1am a JCB was crashed into the Old Walsoken Post Office near Wisbech;

Wednesday, 12 January - at 4.18am, a police officer was injured after a police car was rammed when thieves made their getaway after a raid on a Co-op shop in Yaxley near Peterborough;

Friday, 14 January - ram-raiders demolished a Costcutter shopfront in Baldock, Hertfordshire just after midnight.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "I can confirm that detectives in Suffolk are liaising with colleagues in Cambridgeshire to explore any potential links between the Brandon crime and recent offences in Cambridgeshire."