Police examining possible link between Suffolk and Cambridgeshire ram-raids

A JCB was used to smash the Tesco shopfront in Brandon overnight on Monday 24 January. Credit: ITV News Anglia
Detectives think one gang could be responsible for a string of ram raids across at least two counties.

Police are looking into a possible link between the most recent raid at a Tesco superstore in Brandon, Suffolk, and four others in Cambridgeshire earlier this month.

Meanwhile police in Hertfordshire say they are "keeping an open mind around any potential links" following a similar incident in Baldock, near Letchworth Garden City, on 14 January.

During the most recent raid, thieves used a JCB to destroy the front of the London Road store as they stole two cash machines in the early hours of Monday.

Ministry of Defence police officers and a police helicopter were involved in attempts to find the suspects.

The cash machines were later recovered from a Ford Transit which was abandoned during the police chase.

The raid was the sixth reported in East Anglia this month.

  • Friday, 7 January - the Co-op shop in Milton Road in Cambridge was smashed into but the raiders failed to steal the ATM;

  • Wednesday, 12 January - at around 1am a JCB was crashed into the Old Walsoken Post Office near Wisbech;

  • Wednesday, 12 January - at 4.18am, a police officer was injured after a police car was rammed when thieves made their getaway after a raid on a Co-op shop in Yaxley near Peterborough;

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "I can confirm that detectives in Suffolk are liaising with colleagues in Cambridgeshire to explore any potential links between the Brandon crime and recent offences in Cambridgeshire."

Police helicopter searches for Tesco ram-raiders after sixth attack this month
