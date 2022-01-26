A father and his son have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in a Norfolk town over the weekend.

Matthew Rodwell, 39, from Fincham near King's Lynn, was found with serious injuries at a house in Bulrush Avenue in Downham Market on Sunday night.

Wayne Peckham, 47, was arrested at the scene while his son Riley Peckham, 22, was arrested at a house in Paradise Place.

Dressed in black, both appeared before magistrates in Norwich and spoke only to confirm their name and address

They have both been charged with the murder of Mr Rodwell. Riley Peckham is also charged with assaulting a police officer and escaping from lawful custody.

They have been remanded in custody and will appear at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.

Police had been called following reports of a disturbance and Mr Rodwell was pronounced dead at the scene.