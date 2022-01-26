Play video

Watch an ITV News Anglia report from Natalie Gray

A cycling centenarian has marked his 100th birthday doing what he loves best - saddling up for his daily 10-mile ride.

Norman Gregory was greeted by cheering crowds of friends as he completed his birthday ride in his home village of Cockfield near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

Mr Gregory describes his age as "just a number" and has already clocked up more than 350 miles this year.

Last year, he covered a total of 5,350 miles on two wheels - the equivalent of cycling from Cockfield to San Francisco.

He is the oldest member of the Royal Academy of Octogenarian Cyclists and started his love affair with cycling when he was at school 10 miles away from home - meaning he was cycling 20 miles a day from a young age.

"By the time I was 16, I joined the West Suffolk Wheelers and quite frequently I was cycling 100 miles at the weekend with the cycling club," he said.

Norman with his card from The Queen Credit: ITV Anglia

And what is it that motivates him to get out there on his bike, at 100 years young? His answer is simple: "Too much rest is rust."

Mr Gregory regularly teams up with fellow villager Norman Kelly to become "The Cockfield Normans" and their reputation for cycling has been recognised around the world.

Mr Kelly said: "It's because of where we live in Suffolk, the roads are perfect for cycling.

"You can do a short circuit or a long circuit from five miles to 20 miles. You can look over hedges, you can see things going on."