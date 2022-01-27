Colchester United have signed experienced striker John Akinde after League One strugglers Gillingham agreed to let him leave.

The 32-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year deal in Essex after he reached an agreement with the Gills to terminate his contract.

Akinde had started Gillingham's most recent game - a 0-0 draw against Shrewsbury Town.

He made 80 appearances for the Gills, scoring nine goals, and previously played for Crawley Town, Barnet and Lincoln City.

"I think he'll be a great asset for us," Colchester interim boss Wayne Brown said.

"He will give us a different dynamic that I think we have been missing so far this season, a presence and experience - but more importantly, we're hoping that he's going to bring us goals."