Colchester United sign striker John Akinde after Gillingham agree to cancel contract
Colchester United have signed experienced striker John Akinde after League One strugglers Gillingham agreed to let him leave.
The 32-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year deal in Essex after he reached an agreement with the Gills to terminate his contract.
Akinde had started Gillingham's most recent game - a 0-0 draw against Shrewsbury Town.
He made 80 appearances for the Gills, scoring nine goals, and previously played for Crawley Town, Barnet and Lincoln City.
"I think he'll be a great asset for us," Colchester interim boss Wayne Brown said.
"He will give us a different dynamic that I think we have been missing so far this season, a presence and experience - but more importantly, we're hoping that he's going to bring us goals."