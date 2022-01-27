A killer who stabbed a man at a party in Peterborough and tried to blame it on his ADHD has been jailed for a minimum of 22 years.

Bradley Plavecz, 21, admitted stabbing Daniel Szalasny, 22, at a "Snapchat party" in Crown Street in May last year.

Plavecz denied he intended to kill, instead claiming the behavioural condition attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) caused him to "lose it".

However, a jury at Peterborough Crown Court rejected his defence, and found him guilty of murder after a week-long trial earlier this month.

Plavecz was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 22 years, and was told by the judge that his history of carrying knives and his anger issues were among the aggravating factors.

Daniel Szalasny, 22, suffered six stabs wounds during the fight in May 2021 Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The court had previously heard how the party, organised on the social media app Snapchat, had got out of control, with Plavecz and Mr Szalasny stepping in to try to break up a brawl.

However, the pair began fighting themselves with Mr Szalasny punching Plavecz, who retaliated by pulling out a knife.

Mr Szalasny was stabbed six times and died of a single wound to his chest which pierced his heart.

Plavecz eventually handed himself in to police and was charged with murder following a lengthy manhunt. He then told officers that he acted in self-defence.

When the case made it to court, Plavecz denied he intended to kill Mr Szalasny and claimed that his ADHD had made him lose control - a claim that was rejected by the jury.