Video from Zoological Society of East Anglia.

A rare baby white rhino born at a zoo has been named, after being hailed a "little miracle" by its proud keepers.

The southern white rhino calf was born to mother Njiri, aged nine, and 13-year-old father Zimba at Africa Alive near Lowestoft, Suffolk, in December.

The zoo which is run by the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA) launched a naming competition across its social media accounts at the beginning of January, calling for members of the public to vote their favourite name from six names chosen by the zoo’s keepers.

The naming competition proved to be a hit with the winning name Zawadi, which is Swahili for "gift".

Graeme Williamson, head of living collections at Africa Alive, said: “We were overjoyed to see Zawadi exploring her enclosure for the first time, keeping close by to mother Njiri. Our Plains of Africa enclosure is around 4.5 acres which provides the calf with lots of space for adventures.

“Now that Zawadi has been introduced to the main enclosure, we will spend time introducing her to the other animals which call the enclosure home, including giraffe, zebra and ostrich.”