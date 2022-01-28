An "art marathon" has been held at a college in memory of a student who took her own life - and whose father went on to become one of the suicide campaigners known as the Three Dads Walking.

The festival of creativity - known as Art for Life - is raising thousands of pounds to help young people talk about their mental health after Emily Owen took her own life.

Emily, from Shouldham was 19 when she died in March 2020. She was a former student at the Art Academy East in Norwich.

The event is designed to help young people talk about their mental health.

Last year Emily's father Tim Owen took part in the Three Dads Walking challenge where he walked 300 miles alongside two other fathers who had lost their teen daughters to suicide. They raised more than £850,000 for the suicide prevention charity Papyrus.

Tim Owen with his daughter Emily as a little girl Credit: Family picture

Mr Owen said he was now determined to make a difference in his daughter's name.

He said: "She would have thought why are we making the big fuss? She would have been embarrassed. But she doesn't have a choice now.

"I'm going to keep doing it because it's the right thing to do."

A portrait of Sir Ian McKellen was Emily's final piece. The famous actor has since seen it - and heard Emily's story.

Esther James, the Director of Art Academy East, said she hoped Emily's artwork would inspire others.

"One of the things that Emily said before she went was that 'I hope that me going through this can help other people'.

"Little does she know - look at what's happened now.

"Her artwork has actually inspired some of the lessons we've been doing this week and some of our courses.

"All of our students have been looking at why might we look at the world through a different lens."

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help: