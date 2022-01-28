A pedigree calf has been stolen from a farm in Salhouse near Norwich.

The calf, named Betty, was only a few days old.

She was in a field with other calves and her mother at the farm in Vicarage Road when she was taken some time between 10pm on Wednesday and 7.30am on Thursday.

Betty is a pedigree and is described as having white body, black ears, nose and feet. She has an ear tag with reference 700101 on it.

PC Kathryn Archer said: “We are keen to reunite the calf with the mother as it will struggle to feed without expert help.

"It would be quite a heavy animal to move and as a registered pedigree will be difficult to sell.”

Anyone who can help or has information can contact PC Kathyrn Archer at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 36/6936/22. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.