A father and son charged with murdering a 39-year-old man in a Norfolk town will stand trial later this year.

Wayne Peckham, 47, and Riley Peckham, 22, from Hilgay, near Downham Market are accused of murdering Matthew Rodwell, from Fincham, on Sunday.

Riley Peckham is also accused of escaping from lawful custody and assaulting an emergency worker.

Police were called to a house in Bulrush Avenue in Downham Market at about 8pm on Sunday following reports of a disturbance.

Officers arrived to find Mr Rodwell with serious injuries. Despite the efforts of police and paramedics, he died at the scene.

A plea trial and preparation hearing will take place on 1 April and a provisional trial date has been set for 25 July. Both men have been remanded in custody.

Further investigations are going on to establish the cause of Mr Rodwell's death.

Wayne Peckham was arrested at the scene while Riley Peckham was arrested at a house in Paradise Place. Both were taken into custody at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre and questioned before being charged on Tuesday.