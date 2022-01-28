A man will stand trial this summer for the murder of his daughter, who died after being hit by a car.

Lauren Malt, 19, died following the collision in West Winch in west Norfolk on Sunday night.

Her father Nigel Malt, of Lynn Road, West Winch, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday where he was remanded in custody. A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on 1 April and a provisional trial date was set for 27 June.

Malt is accused of murdering Lauren, who was pronounced dead at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn after being involved in a collision in Leete Way.

A Home Office post-mortem examination established the preliminary cause of death was chest and abdominal injuries.

Officers were called to Leete Way at about 7.30pm to reports of a disturbance and that a woman had been hit by a car.

Malt was arrested at the hospital on suspicion of murder.

He was questioned and charged with his daughter's murder on Tuesday.