A man has died after getting into difficulties in a university sports centre's swimming pool.

The Sportspark at the University of East Anglia said the incident happened at 3pm on Thursday.

Ambulance crews took the man to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a critical condition.

He died at around 5am on Friday.

The UEA Sportspark said its thoughts were with the man's family and friends, and added it was working with police and the Health and Safety Executive to investigate what happened.

The pool at Sportspark will be closed until further notice.

The facility is open to both students of the university and the public.