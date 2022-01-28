Police have apologised after damaging several cars with their stinger device during an operation to stop a suspect vehicle.

Officers from the roads policing team had set up the stinger strip - a sliding strip of spiked metal designed to deflate tyres - in an operation to to intercept the suspect on the A14 in Suffolk.

But during their preparations, the vibrations from two passing lorries "caused the stinger device to move position into the carriageway", said Suffolk Police.

Several cars belonging to innocent members of the public drove over the stinger, causing damage to their tyres.

The incident happened at about 6.30pm on Thursday on the A14 near the junction with the A142 at Newmarket.

A spokesman said the force "sincerely apologised to all those involved for the inconvenience caused", and said an investigation would take place.

"It is understood that during preparations to deploy, two HGVs travelling past the site caused the stinger device to move position into the carriageway.

"As a result, several cars belonging to members of the public sustained damage to their tyres. All the vehicles [were moved] off the carriageway and there were no injuries to anybody involved."

Police arranged recovery of the damaged cars and helped the motorists get to their destinations, she added.