A man has died following a stabbing in Norfolk that saw armed police units deployed to the scene.

Emergency services were called to Vale Green in Norwich shortly before 7pm on January 28th. Officers had received reports that a man in his late teens had been stabbed.

The man was taken to hospital following treatment by paramedics at the scene but was later pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Freeman said: "A number of police resources, including armed units, were deployed to the scene.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.”

A murder investigation has now been launched.

Two people, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s, were arrested shortly after in connection with the incident.

The woman was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and the man was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre. They will be questioned in due course.