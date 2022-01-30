7-year-old from Northamptonshire heads for bright future in motorbike racing

A seven year old from Northamptonshire, who's picked up his first motorbiking championship, says he's determined to one day be doing laps with the very best.

Oliver Hall, who lives in Finedon, has been training at Beccles in Suffolk ahead of the new season.

He was recently crowned Rookie champion for Fab Racing, and hopes to have a bright future in motorbike racing.

Oliver said: "My ambition is to get into MotoGp like Marc Márquez. and to be a world champion."

Oliver with his dad. Credit: ITV News Anglia

His dad, Daniel, who's also chief mechanic, says it's worth all the hours they dedicate to the sport: "The sense of pride is beyond explainable if I'm honest. He started from 3. He's picked up his first championship and still smiling from ear to ear just even at the thought of it really.

"We do go out every weekend, we are out after school and the commitment that we've done has paid off."

Oliver practicing in Beccles Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ellough park in Beccles is one of the tracks Oliver trains at. He's been testing the bike he'll start to use for this year's campaign.

The bike Oliver is currently racing reaches speeds of up to 50 mph. Every year he gets a faster bike and that is something his mum, Chelsea, has had to get used to.

She said: "In all honesty it's absolutely terrifying but it's one of those things where you have to put your faith in the equipment, put your faith in the rider and hope for the best."