Verity Grainger is a 32-years-old primary school teacher from Wrestlingworth, near Sandy in Bedfordshire.

She was diagnosed with a very rare genetic condition in 2016 called Mitochondrial Neurogastrointestinal Encephalomyopathy (MNGIE).

It's a life-shortening condition that blocks the production of a particular enzyme, causing a build-up of metabolites in the blood that damages mitochondria. It causes the body to slowly degenerate.

So rare in fact, that there are only around 200 people documented to have the condition worldwide.

Verity with her son, Noah. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Verity and her her husband, Josh Grainger, have a two year-old-son called Noah.

They're trying to raise half a million pounds for treatment that could buy Verity more time with her family.

Josh said: "I'd be lying if I didn't think about being on my own, raising our son and I don't want that, he needs his mum and he needs his dad too, but I can't replace his mum and yeah, she's great."

They've had lots of support so far, including a tweet from Cambridge United Football Club:

Verity's sisters have the same condition, and last year her older sister Gail got pneumonia and died aged 42.

Verity said: "It was tough, I think I just fixed my mind on the fact that it wasn't wholly the condition that got her, that she got something else, but it's definitely made us absolutely more determined now than ever that we have to do something now, we don't have time to sit and wait and see if I'll be alright."

Verity with her sisters Credit: ITV NEWS ANGLIA

Unfortunately, there is no proven treatment for Verity's condition. The only unsubstantiated option is to attempt a bone marrow transplantation, which comes with considerable risk.

There is, however, a safer treatment known as enzyme replacement therapy, which has previously been used in clinical trials to treat this condition with promising results.

This has been approved for compassionate use, but comes at a considerable expense, estimated to cost around £500,000.

In less than a week they've raised over fifty thousand pounds with their Crowdfunding page, in the hope they can buy Verity precious time.