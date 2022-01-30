Police are continuing to investigate the death of an 18-year-old man following a stabbing in Norwich in Norfolk.

Emergency services were called to Vale Green shortly before 7pm on January 28th following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Following treatment by paramedics, the man was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead, and a police cordon was put in place in Vale Green.

Pending formal Coroner’s inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the victim as Joe Dix.

In a statement, Joe Dix's family said: “Our world has been torn apart and Joe will be greatly missed by his family, girlfriend, many friends and his puppy.”

The incident happened in Vale Green, Norwich. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A murder investigation has been launched and a man in his 40s, and a woman in her 30s have been arrested.

They have both been released but remain under investigation while enquiries continue.

A Home Office post-mortem examination will be held in due course to establish the cause of death, and additional officers will be on patrol in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance to residents.