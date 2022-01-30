Play video

Five people were able to be rescued safely from the train.

A Greater Anglia train on the way to Lowestoft in Suffolk has been halted after part of the railway embankment got washed away due to flooding.

Part of the track has collapsed, but the 7.25am service remains on the tracks just outside the Norfolk village of Haddiscoe, near Great Yarmouth.

Network Rail and the Fire Service responded to the incident.

Five passengers were aboard the train and no one was injured, Network Rail said, adding that flooding caused by winds and high tide had caused the incident.

Greater Anglia services are currently suspended between Norwich and Lowesoft.

The train had to stop in Haddiscoe, Norfolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Greater Anglia shared this video via their Twitter account, showing the extent of the floodwater:

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “A very high tide and winds have caused ballast, the stones that support the tracks, to be washed away at Haddiscoe on the Norwich to Lowestoft line.

"Thankfully no one has been injured, all passengers on the train that reported the incident have been taken away safely and the train has not derailed.

"Engineers have been on site since Sunday morning and are assessing the situation. We expect the line to be closed for at least the next few days but will know more once the train has been removed, which is our first priority.

“Services are being diverted onto the East Suffolk Line. Passengers wishing to travel should contact National Rail Services or Greater Anglia to get detailed service information.

“We will provide a further update tomorrow once we know more.”

Services on this line are now suspended and Network Rail is advising people not to travel, with ticket acceptance in place today on local buses X1, X21, X2 and X22.

From Monday, the Norwich – Lowestoft line will be replaced by an hourly bus service in each direction, which is likely to continue for a couple of days while repairs are carried out, Network Rail said.