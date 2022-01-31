A jealous ex posed as a police officer to talk his way into the home of his former partner's new boyfriend before trying to suffocate him with plastic sheeting.

Robin Carter told the boyfriend that he was an officer investigating reports of drug dealing involving the woman, and that he needed to question and search the man at his home in Peterborough, said police.

When the man agreed, Carter tied his hands with a cable tie and tried to pull a plastic sheet over his head in an attempt to suffocate him.

Carter, 50, of Belvoir Crescent, Newark, admitted attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle with intent and having an article with a blade or point and was jailed for seven years at Cambridge Crown Court.

Carter's relationship with the woman ended early last year, said Cambridgeshire Police, and her new partner first became suspicious that he was being followed from her house to his home in the early hours of May 27.

The following day he was approached outside his home in Barnstock, Peterborough, by Carter, who claimed he was a police officer investigating drug offences in which the woman was a suspect.

The man allowed Carter into his home and answered questions about his relationship with the woman, which Carter wrote in a notepad.

Carter then told him he would need to be searched, during which he had to be restrained. The man agreed, believing him to be a police officer, and Carter bound his hands with a cable tie before trying to suffocate him.

During the struggle, the victim managed to get his hands free, pull the sheeting off and call to his son for help.

The man’s son came downstairs and saw Carter brandishing an axe but, together, the father and son managed to restrain him and call police.

Carter was arrested and when officers searched his car, they discovered a noose and a roll of duct tape.

DC Fiona Palmer said: "This sinister crime was the stuff of nightmares. Only Carter will know exactly what he had planned that day. It is a relief the victim and his son were able to restrain him at the scene and he has now been brought to justice."

“Thankfully incidents like this are rare. However, if you are ever in any doubt about the identity of a police officer please ask to see their ID and if you are still suspicious you can call 101 for confirmation.”