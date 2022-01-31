Play video

Watch footage from Network Rail showing the impact of the flooding

Dramatic video footage shows flood waters gushing under a damaged section of train line, leaving tracks suspended in mid-air, only metres from a passenger service which came to a stop just in time.

Repair work is continuing on Monday on the line between Norwich and Lowestoft following the incident on Sunday, in which flood water washed away part of an embankment.

Six passengers had to be rescued from the train although no one was injured, said train operator Greater Anglia.

Play video

Watch drone footage from Network Rail of the washed out track

Disruption on the line will continue until Friday, with a replacement bus service in operation.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “A very high tide and winds have caused ballast, the stones that support the tracks, to be washed away at Haddiscoe on the Norwich to Lowestoft line.

The train stranded in a precarious spot leaning to one side. Credit: Rob Colman

"Thankfully no one has been injured, all passengers on the train that reported the incident have been taken away safely and the train has not derailed.

"Engineers have been on site since Sunday morning and are assessing the situation. We expect the line to be closed for at least the next few days but will know more once the train has been removed, which is our first priority.

Works is underway to remove the train and repair the track Credit: Great Anglia

“Services are being diverted onto the East Suffolk Line. Passengers wishing to travel should contact National Rail Services or Greater Anglia to get detailed service information.

“We will provide a further update tomorrow once we know more.”